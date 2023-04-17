Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) closed Friday at $0.80 per share, down from $0.84 a day earlier. While Qurate Retail Inc. has underperformed by -4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QRTEA fell by -81.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.78 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.72% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on February 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for QRTEA. BofA Securities also rated QRTEA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 09, 2021. Citigroup December 15, 2020d the rating to Neutral on December 15, 2020, and set its price target from $10 to $11. BofA Securities November 06, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for QRTEA, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. UBS’s report from April 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for QRTEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Qurate Retail Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -157.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QRTEA is recording an average volume of 9.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.36%, with a loss of -0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.15, showing growth from the present price of $0.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QRTEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qurate Retail Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QRTEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QRTEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in QRTEA has increased by 7.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,945,858 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.49 million, following the purchase of 2,607,114 additional shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in QRTEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,010,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,899,302.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 628,165 position in QRTEA. Dodge & Cox sold an additional -28.7 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -59.76%, now holding 19.33 million shares worth $19.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its QRTEA holdings by -5.92% and now holds 16.3 million QRTEA shares valued at $16.1 million with the lessened -1.03 million shares during the period. QRTEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.