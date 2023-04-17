GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) marked $1.79 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $2.18. While GSI Technology Inc. has underperformed by -17.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GSIT fell by -48.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.28 to $1.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.58% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On October 28, 2011, Needham Downgraded GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 12, 2010, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GSIT. Needham also reiterated GSIT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 06, 2009. Robert W. Baird December 05, 2008d the rating to Neutral on December 05, 2008, and set its price target from $5 to $3. Needham May 09, 2008d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GSIT, as published in its report on May 09, 2008. Stanford Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GSI Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 79.91K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GSIT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.33%, with a loss of -10.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze GSI Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GSIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GSIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Roumell Asset Management LLC’s position in GSIT has decreased by -0.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,715,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.95 million, following the sale of -13,067 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in GSIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,613 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 771,840.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 21,427 position in GSIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 17443.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.58%, now holding 0.66 million shares worth $1.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its GSIT holdings by 118.54% and now holds 0.41 million GSIT shares valued at $0.7 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. GSIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.20% at present.