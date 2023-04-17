In Friday’s session, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) marked $1.34 per share, up from $1.21 in the previous session. While HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. has overperformed by 10.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 155808.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HUBC has an average volume of 5.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.78%, with a gain of 1.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Phoenix Provident Fund Ltd.’s position in HUBC has decreased by -64.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,460,597 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.5 million, following the sale of -6,334,490 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in HUBC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -244,476 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,160,056.

During the first quarter, MM Asset Management, Inc. subtracted a -899,000 position in HUBC. Periscope Capital, Inc. sold an additional -0.88 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -74.59%, now holding 0.3 million shares worth $0.39 million. HUBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.68% at present.