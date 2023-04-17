Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) closed Friday at $21.35 per share, down from $21.78 a day earlier. While Fluence Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC rose by 108.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.78 to $4.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.33% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) to Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FLNC. Morgan Stanley also rated FLNC shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 03, 2023. Goldman March 30, 2023d the rating to Buy on March 30, 2023, and set its price target from $25 to $29. Susquehanna initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FLNC, as published in its report on March 30, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from February 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $25 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fluence Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLNC is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a gain of 5.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.76, showing growth from the present price of $21.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in FLNC has decreased by -3.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,710,544 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.64 million, following the sale of -199,827 additional shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in FLNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,985,969.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 512,164 position in FLNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.09%, now holding 2.12 million shares worth $42.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its FLNC holdings by 2.15% and now holds 1.6 million FLNC shares valued at $32.38 million with the added 33598.0 shares during the period. FLNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.