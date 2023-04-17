As of Friday, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DNA) stock closed at $1.30, down from $1.32 the previous day. While Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNA fell by -62.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.91 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for DNA. BofA Securities also Downgraded DNA shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 18, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on March 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DNA, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for DNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -133.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DNA is recording 19.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a loss of -3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.45, showing growth from the present price of $1.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in DNA has increased by 18.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 244,176,643 shares of the stock, with a value of $324.75 million, following the purchase of 37,509,527 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,697,440 additional shares for a total stake of worth $192.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 144,384,067.

At the end of the first quarter, Viking Global Investors LP decreased its DNA holdings by -38.05% and now holds 63.09 million DNA shares valued at $83.9 million with the lessened -38.75 million shares during the period. DNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.00% at present.