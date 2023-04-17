Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) closed Friday at $0.37 per share, up from $0.36 a day earlier. While Doma Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 5.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMA fell by -79.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.17 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.21% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Compass Point on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DOMA.

Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Doma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -143.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOMA is recording an average volume of 834.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 3.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.66, showing growth from the present price of $0.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Doma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOMA has increased by 6.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,845,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.23 million, following the purchase of 808,932 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,241,620.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 69,873 position in DOMA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.52%, now holding 7.61 million shares worth $3.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DOMA holdings by 0.08% and now holds 2.73 million DOMA shares valued at $1.11 million with the added 2163.0 shares during the period. DOMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.70% at present.