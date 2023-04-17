A share of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) closed at $3.21 per share on Friday, up from $2.79 day before. While BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 15.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAI fell by -72.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.59 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.73% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 10, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) to Perform. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BBAI.

Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BBAI is registering an average volume of 10.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.15%, with a gain of 27.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 86.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lynrock Lake LP’s position in BBAI has decreased by -13.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,229,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.0 million, following the sale of -195,557 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 93,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 93,000.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 8,186 position in BBAI. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional 33099.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -42.14%, now holding 45454.0 shares worth $0.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its BBAI holdings by -67.89% and now holds 30279.0 BBAI shares valued at $73881.0 with the lessened 64006.0 shares during the period. BBAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.40% at present.