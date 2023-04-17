In Friday’s session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) marked $0.73 per share, up from $0.73 in the previous session. While Asensus Surgical Inc. has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASXC rose by 37.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.18 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.91% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASXC.

Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ASXC has an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.32%, with a gain of 14.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asensus Surgical Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASXC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASXC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASXC has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,351,386 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.47 million, following the purchase of 5,068 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ASXC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -25,209 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,648,799.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -445,991 position in ASXC. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 5068.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.23%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $1.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its ASXC holdings by -3.31% and now holds 0.97 million ASXC shares valued at $0.64 million with the lessened 33122.0 shares during the period. ASXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.20% at present.