As of Thursday, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) stock closed at $103.15, up from $102.78 the previous day. While World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWE rose by 68.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.97 to $55.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.27% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) to Overweight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on April 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WWE. Wells Fargo January 17, 2023d the rating to Equal Weight on January 17, 2023, and set its price target from $52 to $100. Wolfe Research September 08, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for WWE, as published in its report on September 08, 2022. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Investors in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WWE is recording 1.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a gain of 4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.89, showing decline from the present price of $103.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Shares?

The Entertainment market is dominated by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) based in the USA. When comparing World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lindsell Train Ltd.’s position in WWE has decreased by -7.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,463,627 shares of the stock, with a value of $626.94 million, following the sale of -611,429 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WWE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 43,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $341.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,064,528.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 155,477 position in WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd. purchased an additional 25941.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.02%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $216.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Independent Franchise Partners LL decreased its WWE holdings by -1.40% and now holds 1.69 million WWE shares valued at $141.69 million with the lessened 23929.0 shares during the period.