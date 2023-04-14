The share price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) fell to $25.33 per share on Thursday from $25.42. While The AZEK Company Inc. has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZEK rose by 12.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.26 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.97% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 30, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AZEK. UBS also Downgraded AZEK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2023. Credit Suisse October 14, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 14, 2022, and set its price target from $29 to $18. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AZEK, as published in its report on August 18, 2022. Wedbush’s report from August 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $21 for AZEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The AZEK Company Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AZEK is recording an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a gain of 11.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.11, showing growth from the present price of $25.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AZEK Company Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is based in the USA. When comparing The AZEK Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 123.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -260.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZEK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZEK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ares Management LLC’s position in AZEK has decreased by -24.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,326,090 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.12 million, following the sale of -4,770,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo made another decreased to its shares in AZEK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,770,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $345.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,325,990.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 7,688,535 position in AZEK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.73%, now holding 9.52 million shares worth $229.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its AZEK holdings by -8.62% and now holds 8.6 million AZEK shares valued at $207.24 million with the lessened -0.81 million shares during the period.