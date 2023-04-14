A share of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) closed at $54.91 per share on Thursday, down from $57.19 day before. While Kemper Corporation has underperformed by -3.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KMPR rose by 0.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.15 to $40.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.16% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on February 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for KMPR. Credit Suisse also Upgraded KMPR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2023. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for KMPR, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

It’s important to note that KMPR shareholders are currently getting $1.24 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kemper Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KMPR is registering an average volume of 415.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a loss of -2.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.20, showing growth from the present price of $54.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KMPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kemper Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KMPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KMPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KMPR has increased by 2.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,352,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $391.29 million, following the purchase of 152,248 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in KMPR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 529,945 additional shares for a total stake of worth $319.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,180,286.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 70,000 position in KMPR. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.56%, now holding 4.69 million shares worth $289.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its KMPR holdings by -2.73% and now holds 3.86 million KMPR shares valued at $237.53 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. KMPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.