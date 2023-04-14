BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) closed Thursday at $63.67 per share, up from $60.72 a day earlier. While BlackLine Inc. has overperformed by 4.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BL fell by -9.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.23 to $48.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.44% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) to Sell. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BL. Goldman also rated BL shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BL, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. Citigroup’s report from September 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $73 for BL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of BlackLine Inc. (BL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BlackLine Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BL is recording an average volume of 515.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 3.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.07, showing growth from the present price of $63.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackLine Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BL has increased by 2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,182,943 shares of the stock, with a value of $354.31 million, following the purchase of 105,597 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -12,536 additional shares for a total stake of worth $233.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,411,816.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -251,505 position in BL. D. F. Dent & Co., Inc. sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.94%, now holding 2.16 million shares worth $147.43 million.