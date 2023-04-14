Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) marked $26.75 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $26.92. While Privia Health Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRVA fell by -1.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.64 to $17.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.84% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Stephens started tracking Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) recommending Overweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PRVA. Goldman also rated PRVA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2023. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on December 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRVA, as published in its report on December 08, 2022. Truist’s report from September 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for PRVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Privia Health Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 688.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PRVA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -3.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.80, showing growth from the present price of $26.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Privia Health Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in PRVA has decreased by -11.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,824,591 shares of the stock, with a value of $693.35 million, following the sale of -3,187,612 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 609,594 additional shares for a total stake of worth $147.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,293,817.

During the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort subtracted a -11,516 position in PRVA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.79 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 32.30%, now holding 3.24 million shares worth $90.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its PRVA holdings by 183.76% and now holds 3.0 million PRVA shares valued at $83.68 million with the added 1.94 million shares during the period. PRVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.