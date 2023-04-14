In Thursday’s session, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) marked $68.93 per share, up from $67.99 in the previous session. While PDC Energy Inc. has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDCE fell by -4.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.32 to $51.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.21% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PDCE. Goldman also Downgraded PDCE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2022. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PDCE, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Seaport Global Securities’s report from April 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PDCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

With PDCE’s current dividend of $1.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PDC Energy Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PDCE has an average volume of 890.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.12%, with a gain of 3.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.25, showing growth from the present price of $68.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDC Energy Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas E&P giant PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing PDC Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDCE has decreased by -2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,149,843 shares of the stock, with a value of $614.05 million, following the sale of -194,439 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PDCE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 41,251 additional shares for a total stake of worth $522.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,789,494.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 8,391 position in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.96%, now holding 4.65 million shares worth $312.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PDCE holdings by -15.11% and now holds 4.27 million PDCE shares valued at $286.76 million with the lessened -0.76 million shares during the period. PDCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.