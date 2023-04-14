Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) closed Thursday at $498.35 per share, up from $497.07 a day earlier. While Lam Research Corporation has overperformed by 0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRCX rose by 4.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $548.85 to $299.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.09% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, Bernstein Downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) to Mkt Perform. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded LRCX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $520 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 12, 2022. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for LRCX, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from October 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $515 for LRCX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

The current dividend for LRCX investors is set at $6.90 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lam Research Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 73.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LRCX is recording an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a gain of 0.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $512.38, showing growth from the present price of $498.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lam Research Corporation Shares?

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Lam Research Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LRCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LRCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LRCX has increased by 1.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,215,795 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.45 billion, following the purchase of 124,912 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LRCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 36,376 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,147,042.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -41,005 position in LRCX. Columbia Management Investment Ad sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.30%, now holding 4.11 million shares worth $2.0 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its LRCX holdings by -8.11% and now holds 3.74 million LRCX shares valued at $1.82 billion with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. LRCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.40% at present.