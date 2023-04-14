The share price of RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) fell to $18.84 per share on Thursday from $19.25. While RXO Inc. has underperformed by -2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 04, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) recommending Hold. A report published by Cowen on February 27, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for RXO. Stifel also Downgraded RXO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on January 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $19. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for RXO, as published in its report on December 20, 2022. UBS’s report from December 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for RXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of RXO Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RXO is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 2.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.92, showing growth from the present price of $18.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RXO Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Trucking sector, RXO Inc. (RXO) is based in the USA. When comparing RXO Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -102.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 14,922,229 shares of the stock, with a value of $306.95 million, following the purchase of 14,922,229 additional shares during the last quarter.

RXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.