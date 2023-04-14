A share of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) closed at $5.21 per share on Thursday, up from $4.99 day before. While Noodles & Company has overperformed by 4.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NDLS rose by 0.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.78 to $4.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.66% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NDLS. The Benchmark Company also rated NDLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 12, 2021. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on October 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NDLS, as published in its report on May 26, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from March 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for NDLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Noodles & Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NDLS is registering an average volume of 198.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a gain of 10.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NDLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Noodles & Company Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NDLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NDLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NDLS has increased by 3.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,231,046 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.71 million, following the purchase of 129,165 additional shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in NDLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -262,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,428,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 50,044 position in NDLS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1765.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.09%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $11.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its NDLS holdings by 11.37% and now holds 1.82 million NDLS shares valued at $10.62 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. NDLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.