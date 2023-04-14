The share price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) rose to $12.29 per share on Thursday from $12.10. While ACV Auctions Inc. has overperformed by 1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACVA fell by -14.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.80 to $6.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.67% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) to Neutral. Barrington Research also rated ACVA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on April 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Stephens March 02, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ACVA, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Needham’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ACVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ACV Auctions Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACVA is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 0.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.61, showing growth from the present price of $12.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACV Auctions Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s position in ACVA has increased by 6.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,139,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $222.03 million, following the purchase of 1,073,104 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 386,693 additional shares for a total stake of worth $130.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,626,009.

During the first quarter, Atreides Management LP added a 37,843 position in ACVA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 4.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 108.23%, now holding 8.61 million shares worth $105.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ACVA holdings by 7.89% and now holds 6.89 million ACVA shares valued at $84.39 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. ACVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.