As of Thursday, Brinker International Inc.’s (NYSE:EAT) stock closed at $36.93, up from $35.98 the previous day. While Brinker International Inc. has overperformed by 2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAT rose by 6.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.12 to $21.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.24% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for EAT. Goldman July 18, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 18, 2022, and set its price target from $46 to $28. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for EAT, as published in its report on June 27, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from May 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for EAT shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Brinker International Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EAT is recording 1.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a loss of -2.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.15, showing growth from the present price of $36.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brinker International Inc. Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Brinker International Inc. (EAT) based in the USA. When comparing Brinker International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EAT has increased by 1.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,590,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $250.44 million, following the purchase of 71,863 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in EAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,424,802 additional shares for a total stake of worth $218.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,760,126.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 7,139 position in EAT. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.92%, now holding 4.06 million shares worth $154.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EAT holdings by 3.32% and now holds 1.71 million EAT shares valued at $64.86 million with the added 54864.0 shares during the period.