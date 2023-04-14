As of Thursday, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock closed at $12.81, up from $12.67 the previous day. While Health Catalyst Inc. has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -47.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.62 to $6.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Stephens started tracking Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HCAT. Evercore ISI also Downgraded HCAT shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. RBC Capital Mkts October 25, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for HCAT, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Health Catalyst Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HCAT is recording 570.22K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.33%, with a gain of 3.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $12.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HCAT has increased by 2.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,984,378 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.54 million, following the purchase of 121,080 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HCAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 24,359 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,870,179.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 884,067 position in HCAT. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.37%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $25.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP increased its HCAT holdings by 45.31% and now holds 1.66 million HCAT shares valued at $23.12 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. HCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.