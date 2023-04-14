A share of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) closed at $26.61 per share on Thursday, up from $26.26 day before. While Urban Outfitters Inc. has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URBN rose by 5.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.74 to $17.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.76% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, UBS Downgraded Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to Sell. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for URBN. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded URBN shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 27, 2022. Barclays April 01, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on April 01, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $29. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for URBN, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for URBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and URBN is registering an average volume of 1.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a loss of -0.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.84, showing growth from the present price of $26.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban Outfitters Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is based in the USA. When comparing Urban Outfitters Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in URBN has decreased by -10.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,315,958 shares of the stock, with a value of $251.07 million, following the sale of -1,074,386 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in URBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 124,761 additional shares for a total stake of worth $179.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,664,876.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 178,277 position in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC sold an additional -3.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -41.53%, now holding 5.29 million shares worth $142.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Turtle Creek Asset Management, In decreased its URBN holdings by -27.73% and now holds 5.25 million URBN shares valued at $141.5 million with the lessened -2.01 million shares during the period. URBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.90% at present.