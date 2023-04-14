The share price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell to $7.78 per share on Thursday from $7.79. While Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLX rose by 65.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.16 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.65% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HLX. Piper Sandler also Upgraded HLX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 01, 2022. Piper Sandler July 28, 2021d the rating to Neutral on July 28, 2021, and set its price target from $5.30 to $4.50. BofA Securities July 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for HLX, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HLX is recording an average volume of 1.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a loss of -0.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.04, showing growth from the present price of $7.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HLX has increased by 0.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,286,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.81 million, following the purchase of 158,244 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 345,357 additional shares for a total stake of worth $109.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,208,646.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 160,988 position in HLX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 83998.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.29%, now holding 6.44 million shares worth $53.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its HLX holdings by 107.82% and now holds 5.93 million HLX shares valued at $49.08 million with the added 3.08 million shares during the period. HLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.40% at present.