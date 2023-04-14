As of Thursday, Bowlero Corp.’s (NYSE:BOWL) stock closed at $14.83, down from $14.92 the previous day. While Bowlero Corp. has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BOWL rose by 31.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.45 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 28, 2023, Stifel started tracking Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on March 08, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BOWL. Craig Hallum also rated BOWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 24, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on October 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BOWL, as published in its report on August 30, 2022.

Analysis of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bowlero Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 146.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BOWL is recording 1.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a loss of -6.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.12, showing growth from the present price of $14.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BOWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bowlero Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BOWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BOWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Atairos Management LP’s position in BOWL has increased by 0.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 63,484,324 shares of the stock, with a value of $976.39 million, following the purchase of 58,536 additional shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in BOWL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -645,697 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,154,303.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 5,333 position in BOWL. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased an additional 14000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.44%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $49.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its BOWL holdings by -3.33% and now holds 2.9 million BOWL shares valued at $44.6 million with the lessened 100000.0 shares during the period. BOWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.30% at present.