The share price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) rose to $56.16 per share on Thursday from $55.57. While Scorpio Tankers Inc. has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNG rose by 159.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.20 to $19.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.82% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for STNG. Jefferies also rated STNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. BofA Securities March 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for STNG, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15.50 for STNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of STNG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 233.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and STNG is recording an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a gain of 1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.87, showing growth from the present price of $56.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Midstream sector, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is based in the Monaco. When comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 617.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in STNG has increased by 6.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,302,321 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.33 million, following the purchase of 193,078 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in STNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 39,831 additional shares for a total stake of worth $144.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,401,949.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -750,344 position in STNG. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.41%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $85.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI decreased its STNG holdings by -13.10% and now holds 1.4 million STNG shares valued at $84.53 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. STNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.