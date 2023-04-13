United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) marked $376.07 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $370.55. While United Rentals Inc. has overperformed by 1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URI rose by 18.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $481.99 to $230.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.33% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 05, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for URI. Credit Suisse also rated URI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $544 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 08, 2023. Bernstein August 18, 2022d the rating to Underperform on August 18, 2022, and set its price target from $307 to $269. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for URI, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $350 for URI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

URI currently pays a dividend of $5.92 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of United Rentals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 936.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for URI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $455.22, showing growth from the present price of $376.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Rentals Inc. Shares?

The USA based company United Rentals Inc. (URI) is one of the biggest names in Rental & Leasing Services. When comparing United Rentals Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in URI has decreased by -0.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,830,121 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.67 billion, following the sale of -36,403 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in URI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.66 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,536,427.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -146,915 position in URI. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.10%, now holding 3.02 million shares worth $1.41 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its URI holdings by 0.76% and now holds 1.71 million URI shares valued at $799.37 million with the added 12823.0 shares during the period. URI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.