Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) closed Wednesday at $22.08 per share, down from $23.55 a day earlier. While Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed by -6.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLL rose by 7.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.22 to $14.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for COLL. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 11, 2021, but set its price target from $29 to $33. BWS Financial initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for COLL, as published in its report on July 14, 2020. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 373.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and COLL is recording an average volume of 456.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -8.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.40, showing growth from the present price of $22.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in COLL has increased by 0.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,224,072 shares of the stock, with a value of $138.59 million, following the purchase of 35,818 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its COLL holdings by -5.19% and now holds 1.67 million COLL shares valued at $44.33 million with the lessened 91533.0 shares during the period.