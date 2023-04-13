Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) closed Wednesday at $22.95 per share, down from $23.51 a day earlier. While Highwoods Properties Inc. has underperformed by -2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIW fell by -46.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.49 to $19.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.88% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIW. Jefferies also Downgraded HIW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HIW, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $53 for HIW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

The current dividend for HIW investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HIW is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.89%, with a loss of -0.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Highwoods Properties Inc. Shares?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Office market. When comparing Highwoods Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in HIW has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,250,182 shares of the stock, with a value of $457.13 million, following the purchase of 10,557 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HIW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 341,995 additional shares for a total stake of worth $435.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,433,190.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 509,156 position in HIW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.75%, now holding 6.5 million shares worth $172.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, CenterSquare Investment Managemen increased its HIW holdings by 68.73% and now holds 2.5 million HIW shares valued at $66.3 million with the added 1.02 million shares during the period. HIW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.