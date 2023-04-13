A share of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) closed at $10.66 per share on Wednesday, down from $11.29 day before. While Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed by -5.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -48.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.67 to $10.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.46% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LESL. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded LESL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Neutral rating on October 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Telsey Advisory Group August 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for LESL, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for LESL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Leslie’s Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LESL is registering an average volume of 3.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a gain of 0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.71, showing growth from the present price of $10.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslie’s Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is based in the USA. When comparing Leslie’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LESL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LESL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LESL has increased by 257.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,774,489 shares of the stock, with a value of $236.75 million, following the purchase of 13,521,260 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LESL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 669,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,905,268.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC subtracted a -10,634 position in LESL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment purchased an additional 1.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.76%, now holding 11.28 million shares worth $142.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme decreased its LESL holdings by -4.45% and now holds 10.15 million LESL shares valued at $127.96 million with the lessened -0.47 million shares during the period.