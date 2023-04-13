The share price of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) fell to $133.72 per share on Wednesday from $136.71. While Valero Energy Corporation has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLO rose by 29.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $150.39 to $96.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.57% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VLO. Mizuho also rated VLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $157 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $147. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for VLO, as published in its report on June 14, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VLO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $4.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Valero Energy Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VLO is recording an average volume of 4.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a gain of 4.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $163.31, showing growth from the present price of $133.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Valero Energy Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is based in the USA. When comparing Valero Energy Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 229.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VLO has increased by 0.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,205,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.3 billion, following the purchase of 271,505 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VLO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -667,953 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.68 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,939,468.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,406,114 position in VLO. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.08%, now holding 14.05 million shares worth $1.85 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its VLO holdings by 4.97% and now holds 8.68 million VLO shares valued at $1.14 billion with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. VLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.