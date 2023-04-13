Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) marked $58.13 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $59.04. While Twilio Inc. has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWLO fell by -60.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $154.00 to $41.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TWLO. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded TWLO shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. Cowen November 04, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on November 04, 2022, and set its price target from $100 to $65. BTIG Research November 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TWLO, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $85 for TWLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Twilio Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TWLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a loss of -9.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.34, showing growth from the present price of $58.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twilio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TWLO has increased by 2.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,163,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.09 billion, following the purchase of 351,219 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TWLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 583,314 additional shares for a total stake of worth $498.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,409,945.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 961,327 position in TWLO. Generation Investment Management purchased an additional 2.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.11%, now holding 7.29 million shares worth $489.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its TWLO holdings by -2.17% and now holds 6.77 million TWLO shares valued at $455.05 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. TWLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.