Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) marked $7.86 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $7.99. While Steelcase Inc. has underperformed by -1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCS fell by -28.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.43 to $6.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.07% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to Hold. A report published by Sidoti on October 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SCS. Sidoti also Downgraded SCS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 15, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on May 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $17. The Benchmark Company May 07, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SCS, as published in its report on May 07, 2021. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

SCS currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Steelcase Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 746.77K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SCS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.39%, with a loss of -2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $7.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steelcase Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is one of the biggest names in Business Equipment & Supplies. When comparing Steelcase Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in SCS has increased by 14.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,607,518 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.48 million, following the purchase of 1,353,472 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SCS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 134,922 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,704,183.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC subtracted a -204,316 position in SCS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.23%, now holding 5.86 million shares worth $46.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fifth Third Bank, NA decreased its SCS holdings by -0.54% and now holds 5.25 million SCS shares valued at $41.29 million with the lessened 28247.0 shares during the period. SCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.