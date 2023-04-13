A share of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) closed at $5.35 per share on Wednesday, down from $5.40 day before. While Nine Energy Service Inc. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NINE rose by 86.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.10 to $2.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 18, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NINE. Goldman also Downgraded NINE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2020. Tudor Pickering March 11, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NINE, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NINE is registering an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a loss of -8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NINE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nine Energy Service Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is based in the USA. When comparing Nine Energy Service Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 145.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NINE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NINE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Clarity Financial LLC made another decreased to its shares in NINE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -950,004 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,268,530.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 599,745 position in NINE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 207.80%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $6.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its NINE holdings by 97,548.71% and now holds 0.68 million NINE shares valued at $6.56 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. NINE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.70% at present.