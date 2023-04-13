A share of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) closed at $10.01 per share on Wednesday, up from $9.96 day before. While Robinhood Markets Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOOD fell by -10.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.76 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.94% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HOOD. Goldman also Upgraded HOOD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 27, 2022. Atlantic Equities June 15, 2022d the rating to Underweight on June 15, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $5. Goldman April 08, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for HOOD, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HOOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HOOD is registering an average volume of 7.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.57, showing growth from the present price of $10.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Robinhood Markets Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOOD has increased by 8.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 53,126,577 shares of the stock, with a value of $534.98 million, following the purchase of 4,092,622 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in HOOD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,665,046 additional shares for a total stake of worth $294.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,245,424.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 10,731,477 position in HOOD. Nikko Asset Management Americas, sold an additional -2.69 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.55%, now holding 20.59 million shares worth $207.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its HOOD holdings by -11.55% and now holds 20.59 million HOOD shares valued at $207.37 million with the lessened -2.69 million shares during the period. HOOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.70% at present.