Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) marked $1.99 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.07. While Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XERS fell by -15.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.53 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XERS. SVB Leerink also rated XERS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from February 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -139.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XERS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.40%, with a gain of 2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s position in XERS has decreased by -13.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,195,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.45 million, following the sale of -1,732,979 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in XERS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 502,646 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,588,783.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its XERS holdings by 3.39% and now holds 2.43 million XERS shares valued at $3.36 million with the added 79689.0 shares during the period. XERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.50% at present.