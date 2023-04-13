Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) closed Wednesday at $8.10 per share, down from $8.63 a day earlier. While Gray Television Inc. has underperformed by -6.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTN fell by -61.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.52 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.78% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) to Underweight. Loop Capital also rated GTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2020. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 30, 2020, but set its price target from $30 to $20. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GTN, as published in its report on September 24, 2019. Barrington Research’s report from March 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $26 for GTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

The current dividend for GTN investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gray Television Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GTN is recording an average volume of 791.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a loss of -0.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.88, showing growth from the present price of $8.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gray Television Inc. Shares?

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Broadcasting market. When comparing Gray Television Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 541.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in GTN has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,625,573 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.52 million, following the purchase of 40,355 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GTN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.90%.

At the end of the first quarter, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its GTN holdings by 23.76% and now holds 4.5 million GTN shares valued at $52.7 million with the added 0.86 million shares during the period. GTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.