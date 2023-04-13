As of Wednesday, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GIII) stock closed at $15.64, down from $15.87 the previous day. While G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GIII fell by -42.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.45 to $11.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GIII. CL King also Downgraded GIII shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 01, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GIII, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from July 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for GIII shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GIII is recording 657.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GIII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GIII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GIII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GIII has decreased by -1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,838,552 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.62 million, following the sale of -74,222 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GIII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -68,328 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,594,444.

During the first quarter, Madison Avenue Partners LP added a 1,501,830 position in GIII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.04%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $49.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its GIII holdings by 3.02% and now holds 1.71 million GIII shares valued at $28.46 million with the added 50278.0 shares during the period. GIII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.