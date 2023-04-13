As of Wednesday, American Assets Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:AAT) stock closed at $17.69, down from $18.15 the previous day. While American Assets Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAT fell by -50.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.11 to $16.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.34% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) to Sector Weight. A report published by Mizuho on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AAT. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded AAT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 17, 2021. JMP Securities May 30, 2019d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for AAT, as published in its report on May 30, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)

Investors in American Assets Trust Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of American Assets Trust Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AAT is recording 553.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a loss of -2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.50, showing growth from the present price of $17.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Assets Trust Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Diversified market is dominated by American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) based in the USA. When comparing American Assets Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AAT has increased by 5.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,967,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $226.24 million, following the purchase of 465,219 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 241,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $214.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,496,775.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 144,834 position in AAT. FIAM LLC purchased an additional 60049.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.46%, now holding 1.79 million shares worth $45.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westfield Capital Management Co. increased its AAT holdings by 3.60% and now holds 1.25 million AAT shares valued at $31.49 million with the added 43386.0 shares during the period. AAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.