A share of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) closed at $25.04 per share on Wednesday, up from $25.03 day before. While Viridian Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRDN rose by 34.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.00 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Stifel started tracking Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on December 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VRDN. Cowen also rated VRDN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on December 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $51. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VRDN, as published in its report on December 01, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for VRDN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -84.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VRDN is registering an average volume of 522.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.38, showing growth from the present price of $25.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viridian Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VRDN has increased by 85.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,400,637 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.64 million, following the purchase of 1,107,712 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VRDN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 235,747 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,028,652.

During the first quarter, Commodore Capital LP subtracted a -676,174 position in VRDN. Paradigm BioCapital Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.99%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $61.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its VRDN holdings by 58.09% and now holds 1.86 million VRDN shares valued at $61.04 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. VRDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.