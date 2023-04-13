Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) closed Wednesday at $20.38 per share, down from $21.05 a day earlier. While Cousins Properties Incorporated has underperformed by -3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUZ fell by -45.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.15 to $18.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.55% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 04, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) to Underperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CUZ. Evercore ISI also rated CUZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2022. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CUZ, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. Barclays’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for CUZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

The current dividend for CUZ investors is set at $1.28 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CUZ is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.33, showing growth from the present price of $20.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cousins Properties Incorporated Shares?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Office market. When comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -85.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CUZ has increased by 2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,047,695 shares of the stock, with a value of $539.95 million, following the purchase of 433,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another increased to its shares in CUZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,272,697 additional shares for a total stake of worth $395.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,168,601.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 725,150 position in CUZ. Principal Global Investors LLC sold an additional -0.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.86%, now holding 10.43 million shares worth $255.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its CUZ holdings by -1.75% and now holds 8.54 million CUZ shares valued at $209.23 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period.