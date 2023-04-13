Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) closed Wednesday at $12.72 per share, down from $13.61 a day earlier. While Twist Bioscience Corporation has underperformed by -6.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWST fell by -72.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.76 to $13.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.85% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TWST. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TWST, as published in its report on June 29, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for TWST shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TWST is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a loss of -7.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.88, showing growth from the present price of $12.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twist Bioscience Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in TWST has increased by 0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,700,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.4 million, following the purchase of 23,947 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TWST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 310,048 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,098,140.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,562,887 position in TWST. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.86%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $83.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its TWST holdings by -5.74% and now holds 3.09 million TWST shares valued at $60.07 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period.