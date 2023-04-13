AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) closed Wednesday at $11.29 per share, down from $11.86 a day earlier. While AudioCodes Ltd. has underperformed by -4.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUDC fell by -54.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.40 to $11.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.05% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on May 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AUDC. Sidoti also Upgraded AUDC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for AUDC, as published in its report on October 21, 2021. Jefferies’s report from October 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for AUDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

The current dividend for AUDC investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AudioCodes Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AUDC is recording an average volume of 138.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.54%, with a loss of -20.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.60, showing growth from the present price of $11.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AudioCodes Ltd. Shares?

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Communication Equipment market. When comparing AudioCodes Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUDC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUDC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global Alpha Capital Management L’s position in AUDC has increased by 3.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,012,424 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.5 million, following the purchase of 64,248 additional shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in AUDC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 93,981 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,501,519.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -82,667 position in AUDC. Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd. sold an additional 50588.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.12%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $18.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its AUDC holdings by -32.11% and now holds 1.11 million AUDC shares valued at $17.92 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period. AUDC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.30% at present.