Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) marked $0.98 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $1.03. While Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADN fell by -66.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.48 to $0.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.93% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on March 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADN.

Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a loss of -9.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.35, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in ADN has increased by 1.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,549,573 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.71 million, following the purchase of 85,357 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 36,355 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,303,623.

During the first quarter, Penserra Capital Management LLC added a 127,138 position in ADN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 6581.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.91%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $1.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Prince Street Capital Management increased its ADN holdings by 112.12% and now holds 0.7 million ADN shares valued at $1.23 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. ADN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.70% at present.