Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) closed Wednesday at $1.93 per share, up from $1.92 a day earlier. While Inter & Co Inc. has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 31, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INTR.

Analysis of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Inter & Co Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INTR is recording an average volume of 407.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 12.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.54, showing growth from the present price of $1.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inter & Co Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banco BTG Pactual SA’s position in INTR has increased by 252.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,391,026 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.88 million, following the purchase of 2,427,834 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,045,084 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,045,084.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. added a 1,903,796 position in INTR. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.53%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $3.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, BC Gestão de Recursos Ltda. decreased its INTR holdings by -14.16% and now holds 1.37 million INTR shares valued at $2.78 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. INTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.