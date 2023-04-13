Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) closed Wednesday at $22.77 per share, up from $22.31 a day earlier. While Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCRN rose by 10.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.12 to $15.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.07% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CCRN. Jefferies also Upgraded CCRN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2022. The Benchmark Company May 06, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CCRN, as published in its report on May 06, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from November 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for CCRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CCRN is recording an average volume of 672.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a gain of 5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.79, showing growth from the present price of $22.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Shares?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Care Facilities market. When comparing Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CCRN has increased by 1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,496,003 shares of the stock, with a value of $145.37 million, following the purchase of 85,998 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CCRN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -166,971 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,422,055.

During the first quarter, Systematic Financial Management L subtracted a -197,342 position in CCRN. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.30%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $47.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CCRN holdings by 0.88% and now holds 1.69 million CCRN shares valued at $44.73 million with the added 14834.0 shares during the period.