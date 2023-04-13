Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) marked $20.04 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $21.43. While Bicycle Therapeutics plc has underperformed by -6.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCYC fell by -57.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.49 to $12.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.56% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 31, 2022, Cowen started tracking Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on July 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BCYC. Canaccord Genuity also rated BCYC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. B. Riley Securities April 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 13, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $33. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BCYC, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for BCYC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 351.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BCYC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.61%, with a loss of -4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.79, showing growth from the present price of $20.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCYC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bicycle Therapeutics plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCYC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCYC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deep Track Capital LP’s position in BCYC has decreased by -2.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,819,045 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.08 million, following the sale of -80,955 additional shares during the last quarter. Ridgeback Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BCYC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 100,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,264,801.

During the first quarter, Paradigm BioCapital Advisors LP added a 377,385 position in BCYC. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.55%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $34.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Logos Global Management LP decreased its BCYC holdings by -28.25% and now holds 1.44 million BCYC shares valued at $32.62 million with the lessened -0.56 million shares during the period. BCYC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.