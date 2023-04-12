As of Tuesday, Big Lots Inc.’s (NYSE:BIG) stock closed at $12.00, up from $11.35 the previous day. While Big Lots Inc. has overperformed by 5.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIG fell by -65.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.49 to $9.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) recommending Underperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for BIG. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated BIG shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2022. JP Morgan February 09, 2022d the rating to Underweight on February 09, 2022, and set its price target from $54 to $31. Goldman December 14, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for BIG, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for BIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Investors in Big Lots Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Big Lots Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BIG is recording 1.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.90%, with a gain of 6.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Big Lots Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BIG has increased by 2.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,557,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.4 million, following the purchase of 90,428 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in BIG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,702.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 31,551 position in BIG. Ninety One UK Ltd. sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.61%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $25.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BIG holdings by -8.06% and now holds 1.54 million BIG shares valued at $22.17 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period.