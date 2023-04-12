2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) closed Tuesday at $9.06 per share, down from $9.38 a day earlier. While 2seventy bio Inc. has underperformed by -3.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSVT fell by -48.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.88 to $8.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on May 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TSVT. SVB Leerink also rated TSVT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2022. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TSVT, as published in its report on November 09, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 251.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 2seventy bio Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TSVT is recording an average volume of 840.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a loss of -11.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 2seventy bio Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in TSVT has decreased by -5.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,047,586 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.11 million, following the sale of -164,425 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TSVT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 400,156 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,663,322.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 48,517 position in TSVT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 45564.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.98%, now holding 2.35 million shares worth $31.65 million. TSVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.