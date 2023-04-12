The share price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) rose to $8.52 per share on Tuesday from $7.78. While PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has overperformed by 9.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAGS fell by -55.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.49 to $7.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.29% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 28, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAGS. Credit Suisse also Downgraded PAGS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 17, 2023. New Street December 21, 2022d the rating to Buy on December 21, 2022, and set its price target from $22 to $17. Morgan Stanley December 07, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PAGS, as published in its report on December 07, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for PAGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAGS is recording an average volume of 3.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a gain of 4.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.61, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is based in the Brazil. When comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PAGS has increased by 0.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,528,462 shares of the stock, with a value of $212.66 million, following the purchase of 50,188 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 48 additional shares for a total stake of worth $158.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,232,480.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 2,245,173 position in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 2.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.73%, now holding 8.86 million shares worth $76.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its PAGS holdings by 1.88% and now holds 8.1 million PAGS shares valued at $70.27 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. PAGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.40% at present.