As of Tuesday, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MPAA) stock closed at $5.65, up from $5.42 the previous day. While Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has overperformed by 4.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPAA fell by -65.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.93 to $5.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.21% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 11, 2020, Craig Hallum Downgraded Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) to Hold. ROTH Capital also rated MPAA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 19, 2020. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2019, and assigned a price target of $17. CL King November 09, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MPAA, as published in its report on November 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MPAA is recording 263.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.85%, with a loss of -20.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MPAA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MPAA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MPAA has increased by 2.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,944,737 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.55 million, following the purchase of 63,525 additional shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management L made another increased to its shares in MPAA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 173,243 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,352,447.

During the first quarter, Private Capital Management LLC added a 566,770 position in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.12%, now holding 1.58 million shares worth $20.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MPAA holdings by 2.01% and now holds 1.38 million MPAA shares valued at $18.02 million with the added 27080.0 shares during the period. MPAA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.