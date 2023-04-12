The share price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) rose to $10.04 per share on Tuesday from $9.87. While Carnival Corporation & plc has overperformed by 1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCL fell by -46.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.62 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.96% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) to Positive. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CCL. JP Morgan also rated CCL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley Reiterated the rating as Underweight on June 29, 2022, but set its price target from $13 to $7. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CCL, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from June 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for CCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCL is recording an average volume of 40.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a gain of 0.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.18, showing growth from the present price of $10.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carnival Corporation & plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCL has increased by 2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 107,886,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.15 billion, following the purchase of 2,584,246 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,161,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $481.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 45,369,932.

During the first quarter, Truist Bank added a 6,023 position in CCL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 51577.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.14%, now holding 35.73 million shares worth $379.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CCL holdings by 4.39% and now holds 20.03 million CCL shares valued at $212.76 million with the added 0.84 million shares during the period. CCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.